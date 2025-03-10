Part of Bishkek to have no water on March 11

Supply of residential buildings, schools, preschool institutions, healthcare facilities and other social and industrial facilities with drinking water will be suspended in one of the districts of Bishkek on March 11, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The water outage area: Ankara — Gorky, Alamedin River, the railway line and Oktyabrskaya Street.

The outage is due to repair work at the KhBO water intake and city water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.