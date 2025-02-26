Water supply to be suspended in some areas of Bishkek on February 27

Supply of drinking water to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical institutions and other social and industrial facilities will be suspended in Bishkek on February 27.

According to Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise, water will be turned off due to repair and restoration work on the city’s water supply networks. Water supply will be stopped at the following addresses:

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — the area limited by Kiyizbaev, Mambetov, Kurmanjan Datka streets;

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Akhunbaev, Rustaveli, Tynaliev streets;

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Samanchin, Maldybaev, Baytik Baatyr, Suerkulov, Tynystanov, Akhunbaev streets.

Citizens are asked to stock up on drinking water in advance. Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the temporary inconvenience.