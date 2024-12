The amount of remittances to Kyrgyzstan reached $272 million in October 2024. The National Bank reported.

The main part of the money transfers came from CIS countries, totaling $256.7 million. Transfers from non-CIS countries amounted to $15.3 million.

As the result of October 2024, at least $39.7 million was transferred from the Kyrgyz Republic abroad. The CIS countries accounted for $32 million, non-CIS countries — $7.6 million.