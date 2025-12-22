Vladimir Putin calls Kyrgyzstan EAEU champion in GDP growth

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Kyrgyzstan the champion among the EAEU member states in terms of GDP growth. He made the remarks while speaking at the expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg.

According to him, «the aggregate GDP of the EAEU countries is growing, and Kyrgyzstan is the champion among the ‘Five’ in this regard.»

Putin also noted that almost all mutual settlements within the EAEU are carried out in national currencies. Their share in commercial transactions between EAEU countries stands at 93 percent, he added.

The Russian leader emphasized that the economies of the Union’s member states are demonstrating steady positive dynamics in 2025. One of the priority areas, he said, is the development of tourism within the EAEU.

At present, the common economic space of the EAEU and the CIS free trade zone together cover a market of 730 million consumers. Strengthening the transport infrastructure within the EAEU is also one of the key integration priorities, Putin said.