Uzbekistan will join Eurasian Development Bank — Nikolai Podguzov

The Parliament of Uzbekistan is currently considering a law on joining the Eurasian Development Bank. Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), said.

According to him, the law will be adopted at this autumn session, and Uzbekistan will officially join the bank from the beginning of next year. The EDB has completed all the necessary steps to admit Uzbekistan as a member country. The bank’s council and shareholders approved the accession of this republic.

«The accession of Uzbekistan to the Eurasian Development Bank is planned at a rate of 10 percent. Now, in order for the accession procedure to be completed, it is necessary for Uzbekistan to adopt a law on joining the bank. It is quite standard. At the moment, the document is in the Parliament of the Republic of Uzbekistan,» Nikolai Podguzov noted.

He expressed hope that the Parliament will approve the document during the autumn session. The specific date of Uzbekistan’s accession to the Eurasian Development Bank will be announced separately.

The head of the EDB also added that the bank intends to demonstrate its effectiveness to Turkmenistan, Mongolia, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey, which are natural partners for regional economic cooperation.