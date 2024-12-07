15:52
Population of Central Asia exceeds 80 million people

The population of Central Asia exceeded 80 million people by December 2024. Over the past 24 years, the number of residents of the region has increased almost one and a half times. The macroeconomic outlook of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) says.

The region continues to demonstrate sustainable demographic growth, increasing by an average of 1 million people annually.

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan remain the leaders in demographic growth. The population of Tajikistan as of January 1 of this year was 10 million people, which is 80 percent more than in 1991. Uzbekistan demonstrates an annual population growth of 1.1-1.2 percent, remaining the most densely populated country in the region with more than 36.7 million residents.

The average age of the population of Central Asia is about 26.2 years, which shows the predominance of the youth.

However, according to PopulationPyramid.net, the number of Central Asians in 2024 is more than 82 million.

Differences in estimates may be due to the use of different sources of information and calculation methods. However, all sources confirm that the region’s population exceeds 80 million people.

According to forecasts, by 2050 the number of residents in the region may exceed 100 million people.

However, rapid population growth poses challenges for Central Asian states to ensure sustainable economic development, create jobs and improve the quality of life.
