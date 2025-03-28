10:07
USD 86.50
EUR 93.21
RUB 1.03
English

Preparations for EU — Central Asia summit discussed in Ashgabat

A Ministerial Meeting Central Asia — European Union was held in Ashgabat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reported.

The meeting was attended by the Foreign Ministries of the countries of the region, as well as the European delegation headed by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas.

A wide range of issues related to multilateral cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres were discussed, as well as preparations for the first EU — Central Asia summit, which will be held in Samarkand (Uzbekistan).

An exchange of views took place on key areas of the regional and international agenda and regarding the development of trade, economic and investment partnership between the states of this format.

Particular attention was paid to expanding transport and digital connectivity, including within the framework of the European Global Gateway strategy to achieve digital, energy and environmental transformations.

The participants also discussed cooperation in the implementation of alternative energy sources and the development of a green economy, taking into account Turkmenistan’s initiative to create a regional center for technologies related to climate change in Central Asia, with headquarters in Ashgabat.

In addition, special attention was paid to expanding cultural and humanitarian ties, including the development of cooperation in education and science.
link: https://24.kg/english/324218/
views: 77
Print
Related
First EU-Central Asia summit to be held in Samarkand
President invites EU to become donor for development of mountain regions
EU to allocate €5 million to Kyrgyzstan to support youth and human rights
EU extends sanctions against Russia for six months
European Union also plans to tighten migration laws
Ambassadors meet with Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia in Bishkek
EU to build security facilities on border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
CSTO to offer response options in case of EU troops deployment to Ukraine
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to hold trilateral summit
European Commissioner for International Partnerships to visit Kyrgyzstan
Popular
President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions
Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased
Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed
28 March, Friday
09:58
Bishkek receives two landfills as part of territorial reform Bishkek receives two landfills as part of territorial r...
09:52
Bishkek City Hall to transfer luxury apartments to State Mortgage Company
09:45
Preparations for EU — Central Asia summit discussed in Ashgabat
09:34
Cryptocurrency mining tax brings 7.4 million soms to budget in February 2025
09:12
Earthquake of magnitude 4 felt in Bishkek
27 March, Thursday
18:02
Ex-Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov speaks at Boao Forum for Asia
17:53
Two factions of Bishkek City Council form majority coalition
17:49
Bishkek HPP to get 1 billion soms loan from republican budget
17:39
Up to 72,000 people may suffer from epilepsy in Kyrgyzstan
17:25
Investigator of Osh Internal Affairs Department detained for extortion