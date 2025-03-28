Preparations for EU — Central Asia summit discussed in Ashgabat

A Ministerial Meeting Central Asia — European Union was held in Ashgabat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reported.

The meeting was attended by the Foreign Ministries of the countries of the region, as well as the European delegation headed by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas.

A wide range of issues related to multilateral cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres were discussed, as well as preparations for the first EU — Central Asia summit, which will be held in Samarkand (Uzbekistan).

An exchange of views took place on key areas of the regional and international agenda and regarding the development of trade, economic and investment partnership between the states of this format.

Particular attention was paid to expanding transport and digital connectivity, including within the framework of the European Global Gateway strategy to achieve digital, energy and environmental transformations.

The participants also discussed cooperation in the implementation of alternative energy sources and the development of a green economy, taking into account Turkmenistan’s initiative to create a regional center for technologies related to climate change in Central Asia, with headquarters in Ashgabat.

In addition, special attention was paid to expanding cultural and humanitarian ties, including the development of cooperation in education and science.