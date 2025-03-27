12:57
USD 86.46
EUR 93.37
RUB 1.03
English

First EU-Central Asia summit to be held in Samarkand

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas will arrive in Tashkent today, March 27, as part of her visit to Central Asian countries. Podrobno.uz reports.

Kaja Kallas will reportedly hold talks with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov.

The main topics of discussion will be preparations for the first ever EU-Central Asia summit, which will be held in Samarkand on April 3-4, as well as regional cooperation, energy, transport, water resources, trade and education.

Before visiting Uzbekistan, Kaja Kallas will take part in the 20th EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting in Ashgabat, where she will discuss key challenges and prospects for partnership between the European Union and the region together with representatives of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

After the meetings in Tashkent, she will continue her trip to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/324099/
views: 128
Print
Related
President invites EU to become donor for development of mountain regions
EU to allocate €5 million to Kyrgyzstan to support youth and human rights
EU extends sanctions against Russia for six months
European Union also plans to tighten migration laws
Ambassadors meet with Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia in Bishkek
EU to build security facilities on border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
CSTO to offer response options in case of EU troops deployment to Ukraine
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to hold trilateral summit
European Commissioner for International Partnerships to visit Kyrgyzstan
Area of irrigated land in Central Asia increased fivefold
Popular
Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased
President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions
Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed
27 March, Thursday
12:51
Kyrgyzstan plans to build six substations in 2025 Kyrgyzstan plans to build six substations in 2025
12:26
CEC terminates powers of Bishkek City Council deputy Amantur Musagul uulu
12:11
First EU-Central Asia summit to be held in Samarkand
12:01
Bloggers detained in Jalal-Abad placed under house arrest
11:44
De-bureaucratization of agencies: Legal entities liquidation to be simplified