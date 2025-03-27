First EU-Central Asia summit to be held in Samarkand

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas will arrive in Tashkent today, March 27, as part of her visit to Central Asian countries. Podrobno.uz reports.

Kaja Kallas will reportedly hold talks with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov.

The main topics of discussion will be preparations for the first ever EU-Central Asia summit, which will be held in Samarkand on April 3-4, as well as regional cooperation, energy, transport, water resources, trade and education.

Before visiting Uzbekistan, Kaja Kallas will take part in the 20th EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting in Ashgabat, where she will discuss key challenges and prospects for partnership between the European Union and the region together with representatives of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

After the meetings in Tashkent, she will continue her trip to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.