13:08
USD 86.50
EUR 93.21
RUB 1.03
English

Anti-Russian sanctions harm Central Asian economies, EU admits

Sanctions against Russia are harming the economies of Central Asian countries. The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, stated during a press briefing in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The meeting of Foreign Ministers from the region in the European Union — Central Asia format was held in Ashgabat.

«I understand that these sanctions are damaging your economy, but it is clear that we all want to end this war... It is unacceptable for Russian companies to turn to Central Asia to circumvent the restrictions,» Kaja Kallas said.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Western countries need to reconsider their restrictions against Moscow.
link: https://24.kg/english/324247/
views: 105
Print
Related
Preparations for EU — Central Asia summit discussed in Ashgabat
First EU-Central Asia summit to be held in Samarkand
EU extends sanctions against Russia for six months
Ambassadors meet with Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia in Bishkek
U.S. is drawing up plan to potentially give Russia sanctions relief – Reuters
Donald Trump extends U.S. sanctions against Russia for one year
National Bank is doing everything to lift sanctions from Keremet Bank
UK adds Keremet Bank to sanctions list
U.S. not to lift sanctions against Russia until conflict in Ukraine is resolved
Area of irrigated land in Central Asia increased fivefold
Popular
President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions
Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased
Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed
28 March, Friday
12:28
Earthquake hits Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
12:23
Anti-Russian sanctions harm Central Asian economies, EU admits
12:07
Asian Wrestling Championships: Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy wins gold
11:52
SDMK announces time of festive Ait namaz
11:42
Chyngyz Zhumaliev appointed Director of Bishkekvodokanal again