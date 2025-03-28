Anti-Russian sanctions harm Central Asian economies, EU admits

Sanctions against Russia are harming the economies of Central Asian countries. The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, stated during a press briefing in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The meeting of Foreign Ministers from the region in the European Union — Central Asia format was held in Ashgabat.

«I understand that these sanctions are damaging your economy, but it is clear that we all want to end this war... It is unacceptable for Russian companies to turn to Central Asia to circumvent the restrictions,» Kaja Kallas said.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Western countries need to reconsider their restrictions against Moscow.