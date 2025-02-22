12:44
Kyrgyzstan’s population increases by 108,709 people

As of January 2025, the permanent population of Kyrgyzstan reached 7.3 million people. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

According to the committee, the country’s population grew by 108,709 people over the past year. For comparison, in 2023, the increase was 114,477 people.

Earlier, the Department of Population Registration and Civil Status Acts reported that the highest natural population growth in 2024 was recorded in Batken, Osh, and Jalal-Abad regions, while the lowest growth was in Bishkek and Issyk-Kul region.
