Kyrgyzstan leads Central Asia in Sustainable Development Goals implementation

Kyrgyzstan ranks 45th in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) index and is a leader in Central Asia. The First Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Choro Seyitov said on March 28 at a national consultation on the preparation of the 2nd National Voluntary Review (NVR).

According to him, the Ministry of Economy is actively coordinating efforts in the field of sustainable development, paying special attention to economic growth, social justice and environmental sustainability.

During the consultation, deputy ministers of relevant departments presented an analysis of the situation in the fields of economy, social policy, ecology and public administration. Among the key areas are expanding access to education and digital technologies, supporting vulnerable groups and overcoming social inequality.

The consultation became an important stage in the preparation of the NVR, which the Kyrgyz Republic will present in July at the UN High-Level Political Forum. The ministry continues to work to strengthen state policy in the field of sustainable development, ensuring economic stability and well-being of citizens.

The event was attended by members of the Parliament, representatives of the presidential administration, government agencies, international organizations, business and civil society. Participants emphasized the need to consolidate efforts to achieve the goals of the 2030 agenda.
