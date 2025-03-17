Kyrgyzstan on brink of aging: Able-bodied population declining

The Ministry of Labor, Social Protection and Migration of Kyrgyzstan has developed the State Program for Active Aging (2025-2030), which has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the National Statistical Committee, as of early 2024, Kyrgyzstan’s permanent population stood at 7.162 million.

The country is now on the threshold of an aging population, with 407,800 people (5.7 percent of the total population) aged 65 and older as of early 2023.

According to the UN scale, if the proportion of people aged 65 years and older in the entire population is below 4 percent, then the population of such a state is considered young; if in the range from 4 to 7 percent, the population is on the threshold of old age; if above 7 percent, the population is old.

According to the agency, this trend will manifest itself in the Kyrgyz Republic around 2030, when the share of elderly people aged 65 and over approaches 7 percent. It is expected that the share of elderly citizens will increase from 8 to 19 percent by 2050, and the share of children will decrease from 33 to 22 percent.

«The main problems and risks that society faces in the process of aging citizens are associated with a decrease in the number of working-age population, an increase in the demographic burden, a decrease in the financial stability of the pension system, an increase in government spending on health care and social services, providing the labor market with qualified personnel, and a breakdown in intergenerational ties.

The social sphere remains a priority. The share of expenditures from the state budget on social needs continues to be quite high,» the background statement says.

The State Program for Active Ageing for 2025-2030 will be the basis for the development and implementation of state policy in the republic, which is based on the creation of optimal conditions and mechanisms for the effective solution of the problems formulated within the framework of the main priorities.

The concept of «active longevity» was first formulated in 2002 by the World Health Organization in the form of the Framework Strategy for Active Ageing.

The goal of the program is to create conditions for the most complete and effective realization of the potential of older citizens, a sustainable improvement in their quality of life through the systematic adaptation of state and public institutions to the problem of population aging.

Main priorities:

Activity and participation in the life of society;

Health of older citizens and social security;

A secure and dignified life in old age.

The Ministry of Labor will strive for the most complete and effective inclusion of the elderly in all spheres of society.

Officials promise to ensure: