Business loans rates in Kyrgyzstan among highest in EAEU

According to the Eurasian Economic Commission, the average weighted rates on long-term loans for legal entities in Kyrgyzstan are 17.6 percent. This figure remains one of the highest among the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. The leader in terms of the high loan rates is Kazakhstan with 24.1 percent, and the lowest rates are recorded in Belarus — 10.3 percent.

Average weighted rates on long-term loans in the EAEU as of December 5, 2024:

  • Kyrgyzstan — 17.6 percent;
  • Kazakhstan — 24.1 percent;
  • Russia — 15.3 percent;
  • Armenia — 13 percent;
  • Belarus — 10.3 percent.
