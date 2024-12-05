16:20
Kamchybek Tashiev reports detention of customs officers

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev reported the detention of customs officers and inspectors of the Accounts Chamber at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, the detentions took place the day before.

«There were arrests all night long. Seven-eight customs officers were taken into custody. Earlier, the terminal of Raim Matraimov was returned to the state. We destroyed the organized «hide-out» of customs officers there. In the morning, the head of the Accounts Chamber for the northern region was detained along with two inspectors,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The head of the security services noted that the investigation of corruption cases is carried out scrupulously. It is necessary to prove when the official received a bribe from whom and how.

«The number of corrupt officials is growing every day. They do not stop. Therefore, it is necessary to tighten the laws. We are detaining customs officers, tax officials, employees of the Accounts Chamber, not to mention teachers and others,» Kamchybek Tashiev noted.
