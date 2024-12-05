11:44
Alisher Usmanov resigns as FIE President a day after his election

Businessman Alisher Usmanov has suspended his activity as the President of the International Fencing Federation (FIE). The press release of the organization states.

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) said that the decision to suspend Usmanov as president of the organization was announced on December 1, he left the post voluntarily «in order to ensure efficient operations of the federation». Other details are not provided.

Usmanov was elected FIE President on November 30 at the voting in Tashkent, his candidacy was supported by 120 delegates. His main competitor, Swedish Fencing Federation President Otto Drakenberg, received only 26 votes.

Usmanov’s appointment as FIE President was criticized by the Fencing Federation of Ukraine (FFU). The organization stated that more than 100 national federations had been sent letters of support for the businessman in advance, and that Usmanov’s homeland, Uzbekistan, had been chosen as the venue for the vote. The FFU believes that the decision to appoint him was made based on a «pre-written scenario.»

Alisher Usmanov was the president and sponsor of the International Fencing Federation from 2008 to March 2022 and was forced to leave his post when he fell under international sanctions.
