Security services detain lieutenant colonel while taking bribe in Aravan

Security services detained a police lieutenant colonel, deputy head of the public security service for the management of the duty unit and temporary detention facility of Aravan district police department of Osh region while taking 120,000 soms. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

A man contacted the state committee on November 28 and asked to take measures against an employee of the Aravan district police department. According to the applicant, the policeman demanded 150,000 soms from him for assistance in choosing a preventive measure not related to imprisonment for his son, who is being held in the temporary detention facility of the Aravan district police department.

The lieutenant colonel was detained by the SCNS officers together with the internal investigation service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that, despite the policy pursued by the country’s leadership and the state committee, individual employees of the police department continue to engage in illegal activities contrary to the interests of their service.
