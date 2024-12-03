Treaty on allied relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan ratified

The President signed the Law «On Ratification of the Treaty on Deepening and Expanding Allied Relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan».

The main purpose of the document is to further strengthen Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan good neighborly relations in the spirit of alliance and strategic partnership. It complements the Treaty of Eternal Friendship of April 8, 1997 and the Treaty of Allied Relations of December 25, 2003, and opens new opportunities for further development of bilateral cooperation.

It is noted that it will give additional impetus to the comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation in the political, military-technical, economic, investment, transit-transport, water-energy, scientific-technical, cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of migration and environmental safety between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan.