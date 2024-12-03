12:09
USD 86.80
EUR 91.17
RUB 0.82
English

Treaty on allied relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan ratified

The President signed the Law «On Ratification of the Treaty on Deepening and Expanding Allied Relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan».

The main purpose of the document is to further strengthen Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan good neighborly relations in the spirit of alliance and strategic partnership. It complements the Treaty of Eternal Friendship of April 8, 1997 and the Treaty of Allied Relations of December 25, 2003, and opens new opportunities for further development of bilateral cooperation.

It is noted that it will give additional impetus to the comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation in the political, military-technical, economic, investment, transit-transport, water-energy, scientific-technical, cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of migration and environmental safety between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/312919/
views: 116
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan developing common program of hotel standards
President of Kyrgyzstan is on working visit in Astana
Kazakhstan strengthens security of military and civilian facilities
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to visit Kyrgyzstan
Karkyra checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border to work 24 hours a day
Kazakhstan extends export restrictions on liquefied gas for six months
Kazakhstan to receive 11 billion cubic meters of water from Syr Darya River
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Bishkek
Kazakhstan introduces Neo Nomad visa for foreigners working remotely
Largest PPP medical facility in Central Asia to be built in Kazakhstan
Popular
Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base
Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin
Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks
Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda
3 December, Tuesday
11:50
Lawyers appeal to President with request to release Samat Matsakov Lawyers appeal to President with request to release Sam...
11:25
Treaty on allied relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan ratified
11:09
254 road accidents involving buses, minibuses registered since beginning of 2024
11:01
Country's main New Year tree will be lit up in mid-December — Bishkek Vice Mayor
10:39
31 citizens of Uzbekistan detained at UAE airport