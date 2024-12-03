12:09
USD 86.80
EUR 91.17
RUB 0.82
English

31 citizens of Uzbekistan detained at UAE airport

UAE Customs officers detained 31 citizens of Uzbekistan, who arrived on a Wizz Air flight from Tashkent at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The incident occurred on November 30. The passengers were held in the transit zone for inspection and were prohibited from leaving the airport. UzDaily reports.

According to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in the UAE, the citizens were provided with food and medical care. The country’s diplomatic mission and consulate began negotiations with the airport administration and local authorities to resolve the incident as soon as possible.

The situation occurred against the backdrop of a recent high-profile crime in Abu Dhabi, where a rabbi Zvi Kogan was killed in an attack. Three Uzbek citizens were detained on suspicion of committing the murder and face the death penalty. The incident prompted toughening of security measures in the country, which could have caused the detention of the Uzbeks at the airport.
link: https://24.kg/english/312911/
views: 174
Print
Related
Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt
Entrepreneurs complain about lack of wagons for coal export to Uzbekistan
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan amounted to more than $675 million
Gas exports from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan increases 5.3 times in 2024
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases trade pavilion in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan customs post on border with Kyrgyzstan to be temporarily closed
President of Uzbekistan arrives in Bishkek
Beekeepers from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan sign contracts for $8 million
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan completes his diplomatic mission
Potatoes from Kyrgyzstan to be sold in supermarkets of Uzbekistan
Popular
Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base
Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin
Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks
Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda
3 December, Tuesday
11:50
Lawyers appeal to President with request to release Samat Matsakov Lawyers appeal to President with request to release Sam...
11:25
Treaty on allied relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan ratified
11:09
254 road accidents involving buses, minibuses registered since beginning of 2024
11:01
Country's main New Year tree will be lit up in mid-December — Bishkek Vice Mayor
10:39
31 citizens of Uzbekistan detained at UAE airport