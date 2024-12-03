31 citizens of Uzbekistan detained at UAE airport

UAE Customs officers detained 31 citizens of Uzbekistan, who arrived on a Wizz Air flight from Tashkent at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The incident occurred on November 30. The passengers were held in the transit zone for inspection and were prohibited from leaving the airport. UzDaily reports.

According to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in the UAE, the citizens were provided with food and medical care. The country’s diplomatic mission and consulate began negotiations with the airport administration and local authorities to resolve the incident as soon as possible.

The situation occurred against the backdrop of a recent high-profile crime in Abu Dhabi, where a rabbi Zvi Kogan was killed in an attack. Three Uzbek citizens were detained on suspicion of committing the murder and face the death penalty. The incident prompted toughening of security measures in the country, which could have caused the detention of the Uzbeks at the airport.