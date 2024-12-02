Bishkek to host Aitmatov Readings

Bishkek will host the International Scientific and Practical Forum Aitmatov Readings 2024.
The Aitmatov Readings will start tomorrow at the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University.
As part of the scientific block of events, the academic community is invited to discuss such issues as:
- Chingiz Aitmatov in the humanitarian space of the CIS countries and in the world artistic culture: interdisciplinary scientific and educational approaches;
- Aitmatology in the context of development of modern humanitarian science of the CIS countries and near abroad;
- Chingiz Aitmatov’s creative heritage in the world art culture;
- Chingiz Aitmatov in the modern educational space.
In addition to the scientific block, participants will enjoy a block of educational events — a multimedia literary reception-room «Chingiz Aitmatov and the Youth of the 21st Century»; an exhibition «Chingiz Aitmatov and World Artistic Culture»; the final stage of the media competition «Reading Aitmatov in the Languages of the World», a public talk «The Heritage of Chingiz Aitmatov in the Digital Age», as well as a free discussion and a literary open microphone.