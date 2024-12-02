14:39
Bishkek to host Aitmatov Readings

Bishkek will host the International Scientific and Practical Forum Aitmatov Readings 2024.

According to the organizers, the goal is a comprehensive study of the creative heritage of Chingiz Aitmatov in the interests of deepening cooperation between the CIS member states in the educational and scientific-educational sphere, in the field of education and upbringing of young people in the interest of promoting spiritual, moral values, historical and cultural traditions of the classical literary heritage in the modern digital environment, as well as in the interests of promoting the Russian language as a language of interethnic communication.

The Aitmatov Readings will start tomorrow at the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University.

As part of the scientific block of events, the academic community is invited to discuss such issues as:

  • Chingiz Aitmatov in the humanitarian space of the CIS countries and in the world artistic culture: interdisciplinary scientific and educational approaches;
  • Aitmatology in the context of development of modern humanitarian science of the CIS countries and near abroad;
  • Chingiz Aitmatov’s creative heritage in the world art culture;
  • Chingiz Aitmatov in the modern educational space.

In addition to the scientific block, participants will enjoy a block of educational events — a multimedia literary reception-room «Chingiz Aitmatov and the Youth of the 21st Century»; an exhibition «Chingiz Aitmatov and World Artistic Culture»; the final stage of the media competition «Reading Aitmatov in the Languages ​​of the World», a public talk «The Heritage of Chingiz Aitmatov in the Digital Age», as well as a free discussion and a literary open microphone.
link: https://24.kg/english/312811/
