Exhibition of art initiatives from Kyrgyzstan’s regions to be opened in Bishkek

Exhibition «Art of Social Changes» will be opened today, November 29, at Kuduk Cultural Center. The organizers reported on social media.

Seven art initiatives from the regions of Kyrgyzstan will be presented:

• Banur Abdieva — Journey to Aitmatov’s Places;

• Aizhan Omurbekova — Ethno-Theatrical Doll;

• Nurzat Toktosunova — Revival and Preservation of Kyrgyz Lullabies;

• Yulia Iltsova — ArtProtect: Protection of Art through Education;

• Alexander Ivanov — Room-Museum of Ethnographer Klavdiya Antipina «The Science of Remembering»;

• Gulnur Kozhobaeva — Legends of the Past: Comics based on the Short Epic Er-Toshtuk;

• Margarita Baitikova — Kuramika — Fusion of Traditions.

The exhibition opening program includes a presentation of projects, meeting with participants and artists, and networking.

The exhibition will be open until December 8.
