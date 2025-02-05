12:16
National exposition of Kyrgyzstan opened at International Exhibition in Moscow

The national exposition of Kyrgyzstan was opened at the International Exhibition of Food, Beverages and Raw Materials for their production Prodexpo-2025 in Moscow. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is noted that the exposition was organized with the assistance of the country’s embassy in Russia and the support of the State Center for the Development and Promotion of Exports Kyrgyz Export.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Bokontaev met with representatives of 26 export-oriented companies of the republic participating in Prodexpo-2025 as exhibitors, noted their high potential and emphasized the importance of participation of export-oriented companies of the Kyrgyz Republic in order to promote domestic exports to foreign markets.

Prodexpo is the largest international exhibition of food and beverages in Russia and Eastern Europe, included in the top 10 most popular exhibitions on a global scale. At least 1,835 companies are taking part in it this year: 1,383 Russian and 453 foreign.
