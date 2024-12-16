11:33
Exhibition of Kyrgyz artists and children's drawings opened in Moscow

An exhibition of paintings by Kyrgyz artists and children’s drawings, dedicated to the International Mountain Day and the 96th anniversary of the birth of the great Kyrgyz writer and thinker Chingiz Aitmatov, has been opened in Moscow. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Aksakals and activists of the Kyrgyz diaspora, students, representatives of literary clubs of Kyrgyzstan, as well as residents of Moscow gathered in the Museum of Nomadic Civilization of the Vladimir Zhirinovsky University of World Civilizations to get acquainted with the Kyrgyz art school.

The guests were reminded of the importance of promoting sustainable development of mountain regions and the adoption of a resolution of the UN General Assembly on the initiative of the republic. They were told about the key international initiatives of Kyrgyzstan aimed at protecting nature, careful use of mountain resources and combating climate change.

Particular attention was paid to the children’s drawing competition. The Embassy handed over Chingiz Aitmatov’s books to the organizers to award the winners.
link: https://24.kg/english/314276/
