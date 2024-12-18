Aigul Japarova attends opening of exhibition of sculptor Tamila Mamatova

First Lady of Kyrgyzstan Aigul Japarova attended opening of the exhibition of the famous sculptor Tamila Mamatova «Rhythms of Life», which is taking place at the Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev.

Tamila Mamatova is an excellent worker of culture of the Kyrgyz Republic, laureate of the Chingiz Aitmatov State Prize.

The exhibition presents 37 unique works by the author and their photographs.

An auction was held at the opening, 30 percent of the proceeds from the sold works will be donated to Rights of Protection of Children and Orphans Public Foundation.

Tamila Mamatova was born in Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region. She received her first art education at the Turgunbai Sadykov National Academy of Arts, the second — at the Ilya Repin Academy of Arts in St. Petersburg.

She created a three-meter sculpture of the people’s writer Chingiz Aitmatov, a memorial to film director Gennady Bazarov.

A bust of actress Tattybubu Tursunbaeva, made by Tamila Mamatova, was installed in the foyer of the Kyrgyz National Academic Drama Theater named after Toktobolot Abdumomunov.