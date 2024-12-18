11:25
USD 87.00
EUR 91.26
RUB 0.84
English

Aigul Japarova attends opening of exhibition of sculptor Tamila Mamatova

First Lady of Kyrgyzstan Aigul Japarova attended opening of the exhibition of the famous sculptor Tamila Mamatova «Rhythms of Life», which is taking place at the Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev.

Tamila Mamatova is an excellent worker of culture of the Kyrgyz Republic, laureate of the Chingiz Aitmatov State Prize.

The exhibition presents 37 unique works by the author and their photographs.

An auction was held at the opening, 30 percent of the proceeds from the sold works will be donated to Rights of Protection of Children and Orphans Public Foundation.

Tamila Mamatova was born in Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region. She received her first art education at the Turgunbai Sadykov National Academy of Arts, the second — at the Ilya Repin Academy of Arts in St. Petersburg.

She created a three-meter sculpture of the people’s writer Chingiz Aitmatov, a memorial to film director Gennady Bazarov.

A bust of actress Tattybubu Tursunbaeva, made by Tamila Mamatova, was installed in the foyer of the Kyrgyz National Academic Drama Theater named after Toktobolot Abdumomunov.
link: https://24.kg/english/314549/
views: 88
Print
Related
Exhibition of Kyrgyz artists and children's drawings opened in Moscow
Exhibition dedicated to Chingiz Aitmatov opened in Bishkek
Exhibition of art initiatives from Kyrgyzstan’s regions to be opened in Bishkek
Female artists' exhibition "Eternal Images and Feelings" to be opened in Bishkek
Exhibition of People's Poet, artist Ramis Ryskulov held in Bishkek
Exhibition opened in Bishkek to anniversary of Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region
Kyrgyzstan opens tourism pavilion at WTM 2024 exhibition in London
VDNKh building in Bishkek will be demolished — Akylbek Japarov
Kyrgyzstan's national stand to be presented at import exhibition in China
Kumtor presents products of tire recycling plant at EXPO 2024
Popular
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan
Demand for skilled workers remains in labor market of Kyrgyzstan Demand for skilled workers remains in labor market of Kyrgyzstan
Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan
18 December, Wednesday
11:15
Police agencies no longer able to register vehicles or issue driver's licenses Police agencies no longer able to register vehicles or...
11:05
Aigul Japarova attends opening of exhibition of sculptor Tamila Mamatova
10:54
Labor Minister visits Institution of Prosthetic and Orthopedic Products
10:38
Workers trapped in mine after gas leak rescued in Batken region
10:30
China invests $221 million in Kyrgyzstan for nine months
17 December, Tuesday
17:58
Security services detain foreigners for organizing illegal migration
17:45
Ban on cement import into Kyrgyzstan lifted