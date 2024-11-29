Tashiev instructs mayor to ban construction of facilities without parking lots

Opening the new building of Pervomaisky and Sverdlovsky district departments of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev instructed Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev to prohibit the construction of facilities without parking lots.

According to him, many residential facilities, offices, shopping centers are built without parking spaces.

«All buildings should have parking lots. Why are there few traffic jams in other countries? Because there is an underground parking under every house there. We don’t have them in old buildings,» the SCNS head said.

Earlier, Deputy Mayor Ramiz Aliev told journalists that a four-story parking lot would be built at the intersection of Bezymyannaya Street and Zhukeyev-Pudovkin Street in the capital.