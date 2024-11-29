Tashiev instructs mayor to ban construction of facilities without parking lots

Opening the new building of Pervomaisky and Sverdlovsky district departments of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev instructed Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev to prohibit the construction of facilities without parking lots.
According to him, many residential facilities, offices, shopping centers are built without parking spaces.
Earlier, Deputy Mayor Ramiz Aliev told journalists that a four-story parking lot would be built at the intersection of Bezymyannaya Street and Zhukeyev-Pudovkin Street in the capital.