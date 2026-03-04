16:42
Bishkek City Hall proposes introducing zonal and hourly parking fees

The Bishkek City Hall has developed a draft resolution «On the Regulation of Municipal Parking and Parking Lots in the City.» The document has been submitted to the City Council for consideration.

Key points of the draft:

  • Approval of regulations governing municipal parking and parking lots;
  • Establishment of official parking fees;
  • Introduction of separate hourly fees for parking lots with automated time-tracking systems.

According to the City Hall, a differentiated (zonal) pricing system is proposed for the central part of the city, with rates ranging from 30 to 50 soms depending on the zone.

For parking lots equipped with automated time-tracking, the hourly fees will be:

  • 30–50 soms for the first two hours;
  • 20 soms for each additional hour.

The City Hall notes that implementing the automated system will reduce long-term parking in high-demand areas, improve administration efficiency, and modernize the capital’s parking infrastructure.

The draft resolution has been published on the official website of the Bishkek City Council.
link: https://24.kg/english/364520/
views: 189
