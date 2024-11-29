Four relatives of deputy of Parliament get into Tokmak City Council

Four relatives of deputy of Parliament Mederbek Sakkaraev have got into the Tokmak City Council. Exclusive.kg reports.

According to the media outlet, Mederbek Sakkaraev’s wife Nazgul Maatkerimova, his daughter Janara Sakkaraeva and his co-in-law Tynaibek Sansyzbaev received the mandates. All of them were elected from El Birimdigi party. The fourth elected deputy, Mederbek Sakkaraev’s nephew Anarbek Malikov, got into the City Council from Yntymak party.

Having studied the party list, 24.kg news agency found out that three sisters of the parliament member, Erkegul, Ainagul and Chinarkul Sakkaraev, as well as children Eldan and Zhaparkul Sakkaraev, also ran for the City Council from El Birimdigi.

Mederbek Sakkaraev was elected to Parliament from Chui-Kemin district. He was a citizen of Kazakhstan until 2021.

Elections of deputies to 33 city and 231 rural councils were held on November 17.