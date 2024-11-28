15:27
New building of district SCNS departments opened in Bishkek

Grand opening of a new building for the Pervomaisky and Sverdlovsky district departments of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) took place in Bishkek today, November 28.

The event was attended by the SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev, the Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev, veterans of the security services and employees of the department.

The new building is intended to accommodate district departments of the main department of the State Committee for National Security for Bishkek.

Kamchybek Tashiev congratulated the employees on this event and emphasized that the country’s leadership will continue to pay attention to improving the material and technical base of the state committee.

We will do everything possible to strengthen national security and fight corruption, continuing to serve the Motherland honestly and with love.

SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev

The leadership of the committee called on the employees to make every effort to protect the interests of the country and ensure its security.
