Kamila Talieva suggests declaring 2025 Year of Ecology and Fight against Smog

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kamila Talieva suggests declaring 2025 the Year of Ecology and Fight against Smog.

She appealed to the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev with a call to sound the alarm in connection with the catastrophic situation with smog in Bishkek.

According to her, it is necessary to carry out prevention of diseases possible due to dangerous air pollution.

«13,000 people died from smog in London in 1952. Look at the smog here. I recently returned from a business trip at night, and I could not breathe. You have to appeal to government agencies and journalists for help: «Help! We need a healthy population!» I have never heard that you and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Natural Resources have conducted any relevant raids or events. Why are you so indifferent,» Kamila Talieva said to the head of the Ministry of Health.

In response, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev stated that «work in this direction is being carried out in accordance with a large state program.»

The MP was not satisfied with such explanations.

«You must sound the alarm. You must initiate declaring 2025 the Year of Ecology and Fight against Smog in Kyrgyzstan. China also had a big problem with smog, but they managed to solve it,» she added.

The Cabinet of Ministers, and in particular Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev, assured Kyrgyzstanis that there would be no smog, but Bishkek is still listed among the top ten cities with the most polluted air.
