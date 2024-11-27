Uchkun prints over 285,600 textbooks for schools in Kyrgyzstan

Uchkun OJSC printed five more textbook titles using funds from the republican budget. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, the total circulation of books was 285,630 copies.

Russian language textbooks (authors: N.P. Zadorozhnaya, Ch.M. Musaeva) for 7th and 8th grades with the Kyrgyz language of instruction, as well as Kyrgyz language textbooks for 7th (authors: A.A. Omorova, P.S. Osmonova, T.N. Abylkasymova, A.A. Uzekeeva) and 8th grades (authors: A.A. Omorova, T.I. Botbaeva, G.K. Eshpaeva), and the Russian language textbooks for 7th grades (authors: L.M. Breusenko, T.A. Matokhina) with Russian as the language of instruction have been printed.

The ministry recalled that the republican budget provides 152 million soms for the provision of educational organizations with textbooks in 2024. Using these funds, 428,960 copies of new textbooks and teaching aids for teachers were published by the 2024-2025 academic year. Additional 90 million soms were allocated from the republican budget this year to provide schools with new textbooks.