Daniyar Tologon uulu reappointed head coach of national boxing team

Daniyar Tologon uulu has once again become the head coach of the national boxing team of Kyrgyzstan. The Boxing Federation reported.

He was previously appointed to this post in November 2021, replacing Daniyar Dzhusubaliev.

Under the leadership of Daniyar Tologon uulu, the national team competed at the World Championships in Serbia, where three athletes managed to reach the quarterfinals.

Under his leadership, Munarbek Seyitbek uulu, for the first time in the history of the Kyrgyz Republic, first became a bronze medalist at the World Championship, and then won a silver at the Olympic Games.

Ulan Sagynbaev became the senior coach of the national team.