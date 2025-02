The international amateur boxing competitions dedicated to the memory of the Soviet and Russian soldiers who died in the line of duty ended in Komsomolsk-on-Amur (Russia). Karate.ru website reports.

Kyrgyzstanis Khalilibragim Asanov (up to 75 kilograms) and Aitbek Berdimuratov (up to 92 kilograms) won bronze medals.

Young boxers from Russia, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in the tournament.