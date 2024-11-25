Uran Kalilov appointed head coach of National Greco-Roman wrestling team

Uran Kalilov has been appointed the head coach of the National Greco-Roman wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan. The Wrestling Federation reported.

A decision to appoint a new coaching staff was made at today’s meeting.

Uran Kalilov will head the coaching staff. Coaches Azat Erkimbaev, Arsen Eraliev and Ulugbek Karacholokov resigned.

Uran Kalilov is 43 years old. He is the world champion among cadets (1996) and youth (1998), Asian champion among youth (1999), bronze medalist of the Asian Games (2002) and the Asian Championship (2001).

In 2000, he competed at the Olympic Games in Sydney, taking eighth place in the weight category up to 54 kilograms.

The former head coach of the national team, Azat Erkimbaev, trained wrestlers, who won one silver and three bronze medals at the Olympic Games, and for the first time in the history of the country, his trainee won gold at the adult world championship.