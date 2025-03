Kyrgyzstanis competed at the Youth World Boxing Cup, which was held on March 3-9 in Budva (Montenegro). The Boxing Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

Amantur Dzhumaev (up to 57 kilograms) won a silver medal.

Omurbek Malabaev (up to 92 kilograms) and Zarina Asanova (up to 70 kilograms) took the third places.

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan are also taking part in the Women’s World Boxing Championship, which started in Serbia.