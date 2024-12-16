14:37
USD 86.96
EUR 91.03
RUB 0.84
English

Sergei Puchkov from Ukraine appointed head coach of youth football team of KR

Sergei Puchkov from Ukraine was appointed the head coach of the youth football team of Kyrgyzstan. The website of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) says.

President of the KFU Kamchybek Tashiev met with the players of the youth team of the Kyrgyz Republic (U20) and introduced them to the new head coach.

According to the decision of the KFU, Ukrainian specialist Sergei Puchkov was appointed the new head coach of the youth team. Previously, he was the head coach of Muras United FC.

After completing his playing career, Sergei Puchkov continued to work in football as a coach and was awarded the title of Honored Coach of Ukraine.

«Agreement with the new coach was signed for one year. Under the leadership of Sergei Puchkov, the youth team of Kyrgyzstan will participate in the Asian Cup, which will be held in February 2025. Preparations for the tournament will begin in the coming days at a training camp in Issyk-Kul region,» the statement says.

Sergei Puchkov is a Soviet and Ukrainian football player, defender. He is known for his performances for the football club Dnepr (Dnepropetrovsk). He is a champion of the USSR and winner of the USSR Cup. After finishing his active career as a player, Sergei Puchkov became a football coach. He is an honored coach of Ukraine.
link: https://24.kg/english/314334/
views: 94
Print
Related
Muras football tournament starts in Bishkek
Football team of Kyrgyzstan drops four positions in FIFA ranking
Football clubs of Kyrgyzstan to form women's teams in new season
Daniyar Tologon uulu reappointed head coach of national boxing team
Uran Kalilov appointed head coach of National Greco-Roman wrestling team
Panda Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team (U20) takes second place
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran
Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match
Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Mongolia 7:0
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: National team of Kyrgyzstan loses to UAE
Popular
Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts draft law on religion in first reading Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts draft law on religion in first reading
Kyrgyzstan opens photo exhibition on snow leopards at UN Headquarters Kyrgyzstan opens photo exhibition on snow leopards at UN Headquarters
16 December, Monday
14:32
Sadyr Japarov hands keys to new SMC apartments to residents of capital Sadyr Japarov hands keys to new SMC apartments to resid...
14:26
Hockey players from Kyrgyzstan take 2nd place at World Championship
14:13
Sergei Puchkov from Ukraine appointed head coach of youth football team of KR
13:25
Daniyar Amangeldiev appointed acting First Deputy Chairman of Cabinet
13:20
Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman