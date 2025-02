Athletes from Bishkek won medals at the International Boxing Tournament Boxam in La Nucia city (Spain). The press service of the City Hall reported.

Members of the national boxing team of Kyrgyzstan won 4 medals: 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze.

Trainee of the Specialized Children’s and Youth School of the Olympic Reserve in Martial Arts Ikhtiyar Nishanov became the champion in the weight category up to 67 kilograms, winning the gold medal. Islam Torobaev won a silver medal in the weight category up to 57 kilograms. Sanjai Seidakmatov took the honorable third place in the category up to 54 kilograms, Nuradin Rustambek uulu also won a bronze medal in the 75 kilograms weight category.