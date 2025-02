Antonio Mesa from Spain has become the head coach of the women’s national team under 17 of Kyrgyzstan. The website of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) says.

It is specified that Antonio Mesa has international experience.

A contract was signed between Antonio Mesa and the First Vice President of the KFU Nurdin Bukuev. The meeting was also attended by the President of the Association of Women’s Football of the Kyrgyz Republic Saltanat Egemberdieva.

Antonio Mesa is 32 years old. Previously, he worked in Spain, China, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.