Kyrgyzfilm plans to shoot film about boxer Munarbek Seyitbek uulu

The National Film Studio Kyrgyzfilm named after Tolomush Okeyev plans to shoot a film about the silver medalist of the Olympic Games in Paris, bronze medalist of the 2023 World Boxing Championships Munarbek Seyitbek uulu.

The length of the film will be 90 minutes, it will be a full-length feature film, which will be the first joint film project of Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

The film studio announced a competition for a synopsis for the film.

Applications are accepted from December 16, 2024 to January 30, 2025. The application should contain information about the author of the synopsis (autobiography, previous works and achievements in cinema).

Munarbek Seyitbek uulu won a silver medal in the 57-kilogram weight category at the Olympic Games in Paris, becoming the first in the history of Kyrgyz boxing to win a medal at the Games.

Munarbek Seyitbek uulu is 28 years old, he is from Uzgen district of Osh region. He began boxing at the age of eight. He graduated from the Physical Education Department of Osh State University.