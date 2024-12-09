12:20
International Boxing Association awards Munarbek Seyitbek uulu $50,000

The International Boxing Association (IBA) awarded Kyrgyzstan’s boxer Munarbek Seyitbek uulu $50,000 for second place at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Munarbek Seyitbek uulu is a silver medalist at these Games in the weight category up to 57 kilograms.

Earlier, the IBA reported that Munarbek Seyitbek uulu would receive a prize for the demonstrated result. It was said that the silver medalist of the Olympic boxing tournament would receive $25,000, and $25,000 would be distributed between the coach and the Boxing Federation of Kyrgyzstan.

The IBA forum was held in Dubai, where the winners of the Games in Paris were presented with the promised cash certificates.

Munarbek Seyitbek uulu is 28 years old, he is from Uzgen district of Osh region. He started boxing at the age of eight. He graduated from the Faculty of Physical Education of the Osh State University. At the Olympic Games in Paris, Munarbek won a silver medal in the weight category up to 57 kilograms, becoming the first athlete in the history of Kyrgyz boxing to win a medal at the Games.
