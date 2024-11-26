Drug dealers with drugs for 700,000 soms detained in Bishkek

Officers detained 18-year-old and 26-year-old guys with an especially large batch of drugs, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Officers of the State Service on Drug Control received information that several guys aged 20-22 had been selling drugs for a long time in Bishkek. They identified the suspects and detained them while they were stashing drugs. They turned out to be 18-year-old A. uulu K. and 26-year-old E.D.U. During the inspection of the crime scene, the police found psychotropic substances in an especially large amount.

According to preliminary data, the total value of the seized drugs is 700,000 soms. It was found out that A. uulu K. and E.D.U. in a rented apartment packaged psychotropic drugs and sold them through a Telegram channel. A case was opened under the article «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainees were placed in a pre-trial detention center.