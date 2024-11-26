15:50
USD 86.79
EUR 90.83
RUB 0.84
English

Drug dealers with drugs for 700,000 soms detained in Bishkek

Officers detained 18-year-old and 26-year-old guys with an especially large batch of drugs, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Officers of the State Service on Drug Control received information that several guys aged 20-22 had been selling drugs for a long time in Bishkek. They identified the suspects and detained them while they were stashing drugs. They turned out to be 18-year-old A. uulu K. and 26-year-old E.D.U. During the inspection of the crime scene, the police found psychotropic substances in an especially large amount.

According to preliminary data, the total value of the seized drugs is 700,000 soms. It was found out that A. uulu K. and E.D.U. in a rented apartment packaged psychotropic drugs and sold them through a Telegram channel. A case was opened under the article «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainees were placed in a pre-trial detention center.
link: https://24.kg/english/312302/
views: 126
Print
Related
18-year-old guy selling drugs in Bishkek and Chui region detained
Drug dealer detained in Jalal-Abad
Drug dealer selling mephedrone all over Kyrgyzstan detained
Methamphetamine for 300 million soms confiscated from foreigner in Bishkek
Foreigner organizes drug laboratory in Jalal-Abad
Bishkek police detain drug dealers with 27 kilograms of marijuana
Illegal sale of potent drugs detected at Osh market in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis sentenced to prison terms in Mordovia for attempted drug dealing
Anesthesiologist steals 1,300 ampoules of psychotropic substances from clinic
Public foundation representative detained in Bishkek for sale of hashish
Popular
Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster
BBC: Two companies from Kyrgyzstan supplied military optics to Russia BBC: Two companies from Kyrgyzstan supplied military optics to Russia
Queues at gas stations in Bishkek, oil traders explain why Queues at gas stations in Bishkek, oil traders explain why
Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt
26 November, Tuesday
15:28
Daniyar Tologon uulu reappointed head coach of national boxing team Daniyar Tologon uulu reappointed head coach of nationa...
15:21
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $92 million on foreign exchange market
15:11
Interior Ministry develops mobile app to combat domestic violence
14:58
Drug dealers with drugs for 700,000 soms detained in Bishkek
14:31
36-year-old man brutally beaten in Bishkek, suspect detained