Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov discuss border delimitation issues

A meeting of the co-chairs of the government delegations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov, was held in the city of Buston, Sughd region.

The parties discussed the issues of delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border and gave specific instructions to the working groups of the government delegations of the two countries to continue work on determining the border line of the two states in the remaining sections.

The meeting was held in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding.
