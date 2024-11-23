Akylbek Japarov signs first regulatory legal act in electronic format

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov signed the first regulatory legal act in electronic format using the electronic document management system. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, unlike the previous practice, when the regulatory legal acts were prepared and approved exclusively on paper, electronic document management will significantly speed up and simplify the procedure.

This will reduce the time for decision-making and increase the efficiency of government agencies.

«It should be noted that earlier government agencies switched to electronic document management, which made it possible to minimize paperwork and speed up interdepartmental interaction,» the Cabinet added.

However, the process of adopting regulatory legal acts has remained in paper format until now. Signing of the first electronic regulatory legal act completes this stage of digital transformation, ensuring a complete transition to electronic document management at all stages of the preparation and adoption of regulatory legal acts.