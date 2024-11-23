15:38
USD 86.50
EUR 90.34
RUB 0.85
English

Akylbek Japarov signs first regulatory legal act in electronic format

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov signed the first regulatory legal act in electronic format using the electronic document management system. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, unlike the previous practice, when the regulatory legal acts were prepared and approved exclusively on paper, electronic document management will significantly speed up and simplify the procedure.

This will reduce the time for decision-making and increase the efficiency of government agencies.

«It should be noted that earlier government agencies switched to electronic document management, which made it possible to minimize paperwork and speed up interdepartmental interaction,» the Cabinet added.

However, the process of adopting regulatory legal acts has remained in paper format until now. Signing of the first electronic regulatory legal act completes this stage of digital transformation, ensuring a complete transition to electronic document management at all stages of the preparation and adoption of regulatory legal acts.
link: https://24.kg/english/312060/
views: 132
Print
Related
Akybek Japarov, British Ambassador and BCG discuss strategic projects
Per capita GDP will be about $2,500 by the end of 2024, Akylbek Japarov promises
Akylbek Japarov: Kyrgyzstan's economy no longer depends on Kumtor
Akylbek Japarov promises to support entrepreneurial activity in Kyrgyzstan
Head of Cabinet names main wealth of Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov notes low quality of teaching in Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov inspects construction of water park and stadium in Orok
Akylbek Japarov promises to launch 100 enterprises in Kyrgyzstan every year
Akylbek Japarov to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Yerevan
Akylbek Japarov: Kyrgyzstan has made a "leap of leopard" in economy
Popular
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured
Banks, exchange offices have to accept old-design dollars - National Bank Banks, exchange offices have to accept old-design dollars - National Bank
Private school building in Bishkek worth 1.6 billion soms returned to state Private school building in Bishkek worth 1.6 billion soms returned to state
23 November, Saturday
15:13
Number of state enterprises decreased by 40.77 percent since 2021 Number of state enterprises decreased by 40.77 percen...
15:06
Fire breaks out at plant in Kant town
14:58
Akylbek Japarov: Digital government is no longer a dream, but reality
14:36
Akylbek Japarov signs first regulatory legal act in electronic format
14:21
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 medals at International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament