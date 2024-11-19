11:25
USD 86.50
EUR 91.43
RUB 0.87
English

Akybek Japarov, British Ambassador and BCG discuss strategic projects

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Kyrgyz Republic, Nicholas Bowler. Representatives of the consulting company Boston Consulting Group (BCG) also participated in the meeting.

A number of current issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed, as well as the progress in implementation of previously reached agreements and projects in the social and economic sphere.

The parties emphasized the importance of joint efforts in areas such as improving the business climate, developing infrastructure, and implementing social initiatives, including attracting investments and introducing innovative solutions to ensure the sustainable development of the Kyrgyz Republic.

BCG representatives provided recommendations and shared international experience that could be useful for the implementation of the country’s strategic projects aimed at strengthening its competitive position on the global stage.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a leading advisor on strategy and management for the world’s largest and most influential organizations.

The company’s primary mission is to help answer the most pressing questions about business management and development, including:

  • Development of new strategies;
  • Improvement of operational efficiency;
  • Buying and selling other companies;
  • Mastering new technologies and concepts.

The firm offers new ideas and identifies opportunities to improve its clients’ work processes, using the latest developments and BCG’s global knowledge base in a wide range of areas.
link: https://24.kg/english/311537/
views: 157
Print
Related
Per capita GDP will be about $2,500 by the end of 2024, Akylbek Japarov promises
Akylbek Japarov: Kyrgyzstan's economy no longer depends on Kumtor
Akylbek Japarov promises to support entrepreneurial activity in Kyrgyzstan
Head of Cabinet names main wealth of Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov notes low quality of teaching in Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov inspects construction of water park and stadium in Orok
Akylbek Japarov promises to launch 100 enterprises in Kyrgyzstan every year
Akylbek Japarov to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Yerevan
Akylbek Japarov: Kyrgyzstan has made a "leap of leopard" in economy
Akylbek Japarov holds first staff meeting in new "White House"
Popular
Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region
KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport
Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan shows decline in October 2024 Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan shows decline in October 2024
Social Democrats party leader Temirlan Sultanbekov placed in detention center Social Democrats party leader Temirlan Sultanbekov placed in detention center
19 November, Tuesday
10:53
Unrest in Abkhazia: President of republic resigns Unrest in Abkhazia: President of republic resigns
10:30
New garment factory opened in Kashgar-Kyshtak with USAID support
10:13
Parliamentary committee approves amendments to law on CMIF budget
09:56
Akybek Japarov, British Ambassador and BCG discuss strategic projects
09:42
Three Peaks: President and officials discuss ski project
18 November, Monday
18:11
Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match
18:04
Narynbek Satybaldiev: Gold will be mined at Kumtor for another 30 years
17:55
We are not so naive anymore - Edil Baisalov on expectations from COP29
17:15
Cumulative Mortgage introduced in Kyrgyzstan by presidential decree