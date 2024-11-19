Akybek Japarov, British Ambassador and BCG discuss strategic projects

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Kyrgyz Republic, Nicholas Bowler. Representatives of the consulting company Boston Consulting Group (BCG) also participated in the meeting.

A number of current issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed, as well as the progress in implementation of previously reached agreements and projects in the social and economic sphere.

The parties emphasized the importance of joint efforts in areas such as improving the business climate, developing infrastructure, and implementing social initiatives, including attracting investments and introducing innovative solutions to ensure the sustainable development of the Kyrgyz Republic.

BCG representatives provided recommendations and shared international experience that could be useful for the implementation of the country’s strategic projects aimed at strengthening its competitive position on the global stage.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a leading advisor on strategy and management for the world’s largest and most influential organizations.

The company’s primary mission is to help answer the most pressing questions about business management and development, including:

Development of new strategies;

Improvement of operational efficiency;

Buying and selling other companies;

Mastering new technologies and concepts.

The firm offers new ideas and identifies opportunities to improve its clients’ work processes, using the latest developments and BCG’s global knowledge base in a wide range of areas.