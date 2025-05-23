16:34
Akylbek Japarov: It is important for China to see Central Asia as single region

Former Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, Akylbek Japarov, made a statement at a Central Asia — China roundtable, dedicated to the future of the region in the context of global transformations.

Akylbek Japarov emphasized: for China, as a global player, it is important to see Central Asia not as disparate states, but as a single, coordinated region. Only then, according to him, meaningful negotiations, equal partnership and respect for the interests of the countries of the region are possible.

«If we continue to act alone, we will simply get lost against the background of global players. China will not conduct serious negotiations with each one separately,» he noted.

The former Prime Minister expressed the opinion that the Central Asia — China format should go beyond diplomatic meetings and become a real platform for joint development.

He outlined priority areas:

  • Development of regional transport corridors,
  • High-value-added industrial cooperation,
  • Green energy and sustainable water resources management,
  • Digitalization of logistics and the economy,
  • Training a new generation of specialists with regional thinking.

Akylbek Japarov placed special emphasis on the need for not one-off meetings, but institutionalized mechanisms of cooperation between governments, businesses and the expert community.

«We are facing both an opportunity and a challenge. We must think not in terms of competition between countries, but as an interconnected system. This is the only way to achieve sustainable growth and maintain independence in the new world order,» he noted.
