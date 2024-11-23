11:01
Deputy Ulan Primov, Russian Ambassador discuss protection of migrants’ rights

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia Sergei Vakunov met with the Chairman of the Committee for International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Primov. The Russian diplomatic mission reported.

During the talks, the parties discussed key areas of Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation, including the further development of inter-parliamentary interaction.

«Special attention was paid to the protection of the rights of labor migrants of the EAEU member countries. Sergei Vakunov emphasized that the measures taken by the Russian side are aimed at ensuring state security and combating illegal migration,» the statement says.
