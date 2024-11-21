17:28
USD 86.50
EUR 91.38
RUB 0.86
English

Private construction companies transfer 1,480 apartments to state

The state currently has 1,480 apartments from private construction companies on its balance sheet. Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Department of Presidential Affairs, announced at a press conference.

According to him, many firms received land plots illegally, so many plots have been returned to the state, including part of the apartments built on them.

Under the contract, apartments of the following construction companies will be transferred:

  • Kut construction company — 720 apartments (estimated completion date is 2028);
  • Dubai residential complex — 121 apartments;
  • Muras Nuru residential complex — 97 apartments;
  • Artvin residential complex — 67 apartments;
  • Aalam Stroi residential complex — 31 apartments;
  • Elite House construction company — 27 apartments;
  • Golden Construction company — 20 apartments;
  • SF Building construction company — 20 apartments in one residential complex and 63 apartments in another;
  • Rigel LLC — 10 apartments;
  • Zhibek City Construction company — 12 apartments.
link: https://24.kg/english/311855/
views: 108
Print
Related
Ten construction companies fined 2 million soms in Osh city
Ex-MP and founder of Emacom construction company detained
Two WWII veterans receive apartments from Bishkek City Hall
Construction Agency renews licenses of seven construction companies
State Construction Agency renews license of Aalam Stroy LLC
Fire in building under construction: Aalam Stroy LLC's license suspended
288 apartments in Nizhny Dzhal to be transferred to state ownership
Kyrgyzstan to ban sale of apartments immediately after foundation laying
Employees of SCNS in Batken get keys to apartments
SCNS employees get apartments from president
Popular
Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations
USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform
21 November, Thursday
17:22
Bakyt Torobaev checks readiness of Osh enterprises for heating season Bakyt Torobaev checks readiness of Osh enterprises for...
17:07
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Asian Chess Championship among disabled people
16:58
Banks, exchange offices have to accept old-design dollars - National Bank
16:48
38,000 Kyrgyzstanis on waiting list for housing
16:31
Private construction companies transfer 1,480 apartments to state