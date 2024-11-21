Private construction companies transfer 1,480 apartments to state

The state currently has 1,480 apartments from private construction companies on its balance sheet. Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Department of Presidential Affairs, announced at a press conference.
According to him, many firms received land plots illegally, so many plots have been returned to the state, including part of the apartments built on them.
Under the contract, apartments of the following construction companies will be transferred:
- Kut construction company — 720 apartments (estimated completion date is 2028);
- Dubai residential complex — 121 apartments;
- Muras Nuru residential complex — 97 apartments;
- Artvin residential complex — 67 apartments;
- Aalam Stroi residential complex — 31 apartments;
- Elite House construction company — 27 apartments;
- Golden Construction company — 20 apartments;
- SF Building construction company — 20 apartments in one residential complex and 63 apartments in another;
- Rigel LLC — 10 apartments;
- Zhibek City Construction company — 12 apartments.