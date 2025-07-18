18:33
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

New service housing for border guards built in Tamchy

The Information and Communications Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reports that a ceremonial presentation of keys to service apartments to Border Service servicemen took place today, July 18, in the village of Tamchy, Issyk-Kul region.

For the first time in the years of independence, two modern multi-apartment service residential buildings were built for border guards in the region. 51 families of servicemen received keys to comfortable apartments. In the courtyard of the new buildings, a modern playground and a volleyball court with a special surface have been equipped, all conditions for safe and comfortable living have been created.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic Kamchybek Tashiev, who personally presented the keys to the new residents.

He noted that the state attaches priority importance to the issues of social protection and well-being of military personnel: «Creation of decent living conditions for those who guard the state border is an important step in strengthening trust in the service and the state. We strive to ensure that service in the border agency is not only honorable, but also reliably provided. This year, in confirmation of state support, a decision was made to increase the salaries of officers by 20,000 soms from July 1 of this year, and in October, the salaries of other categories of military personnel will be increased.»
link: https://24.kg/english/336773/
views: 143
Print
Related
New military town for Boru special forces unit opened in Batken region
77 border guards receive apartments in Bishkek
Border Service takes over Victory Relay from Kazakhstan’s colleagues
Over 870 mortgage apartments to be transferred to citizens in Jalal-Abad region
Bishkek City Hall to transfer luxury apartments to State Mortgage Company
Border guards to provide their own food supplies
Apartments in premium-class residential complex transferred to state
Kamchybek Tashiev instructs to complete 1,200 apartments in Batken in 2025
Abdikarim Alimbayev appointed Director of Border Service of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov hands keys to new SMC apartments to residents of capital
Popular
Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam
Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan
Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin
18 July, Friday
18:02
Ala-Too Resort cluster: All land plots put up for auction sold Ala-Too Resort cluster: All land plots put up for aucti...
17:51
Kyrgyzstan and China expand scientific and technical cooperation
17:42
Gross environmental violations revealed at Ishtamberdy deposit
17:33
Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025
17:27
Head of Tax Service Department for Uzgen district detained