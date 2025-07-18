New service housing for border guards built in Tamchy

The Information and Communications Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reports that a ceremonial presentation of keys to service apartments to Border Service servicemen took place today, July 18, in the village of Tamchy, Issyk-Kul region.
For the first time in the years of independence, two modern multi-apartment service residential buildings were built for border guards in the region. 51 families of servicemen received keys to comfortable apartments. In the courtyard of the new buildings, a modern playground and a volleyball court with a special surface have been equipped, all conditions for safe and comfortable living have been created.
The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic Kamchybek Tashiev, who personally presented the keys to the new residents.