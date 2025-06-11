77 border guards receive apartments in Bishkek

A key handover ceremony was held in Bishkek for servicemen of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS).

According to the Border Service’s Information and Communications Department, as part of My Home housing program, 77 border guards received apartments in Muras Ordo residential complex on 91, Malikov Street.

By the end of the year, 60 more border guards will receive apartments in the capital. Additionally, 100 families in Batken and Issyk-Kul regions are also expected to move into new homes.

The agency emphasized that housing construction is actively underway across the country under the state My Home program, in which SCNS Border Service personnel participate.

More than 570 border guard families have received new apartments over the past five years.