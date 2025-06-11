14:36
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

77 border guards receive apartments in Bishkek

A key handover ceremony was held in Bishkek for servicemen of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS).

According to the Border Service’s Information and Communications Department, as part of My Home housing program, 77 border guards received apartments in Muras Ordo residential complex on 91, Malikov Street.

By the end of the year, 60 more border guards will receive apartments in the capital. Additionally, 100 families in Batken and Issyk-Kul regions are also expected to move into new homes.

The agency emphasized that housing construction is actively underway across the country under the state My Home program, in which SCNS Border Service personnel participate.

More than 570 border guard families have received new apartments over the past five years.
link: https://24.kg/english/332318/
views: 119
Print
Related
Cabinet Chairman: State will continue to support border guards
Over 870 mortgage apartments to be transferred to citizens in Jalal-Abad region
Uzbek woman crosses Kyrgyz-Kazakh border by wading across river
Bishkek City Hall to transfer luxury apartments to State Mortgage Company
Apartments in premium-class residential complex transferred to state
Kamchybek Tashiev instructs to complete 1,200 apartments in Batken in 2025
Sadyr Japarov hands keys to new SMC apartments to residents of capital
Security services detain two border guards suspected of bribetaking
Private construction companies transfer 1,480 apartments to state
Kamchybek Tashiev opens new military camp for Boru special forces in Sulyukta
Popular
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025 Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025
11 June, Wednesday
14:35
Detained minister has 100 apartments in Bishkek — MP Detained minister has 100 apartments in Bishkek — MP
14:23
Salaries of Presidents of Central Asian countries: Comparative overview
14:03
77 border guards receive apartments in Bishkek
12:54
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek
12:45
Kyrgyzstan leads among EAEU countries in consolidated budget revenue