Kyrgyzstan’s Construction Ministry blacklists 44 construction companies

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan has published an updated list of unscrupulous developers. A total of 44 construction companies have been blacklisted for violating licensing requirements and construction standards.
According to the Ministry’s Licensing and Certification Department, most firms were added to the list for serious violations during construction and installation works, failure to comply with license conditions, and ignoring orders from state authorities. In several cases, repeated violations of legislation were recorded.
Once added to the blacklist, companies are given 90 days to correct the identified violations. If they fail to comply within this period, the Ministry will initiate license revocation procedures through the courts.
Blacklisted companies
List of companies, construction licenses of which have been suspended or revoked by the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic:
- IVEN KZ LLP
- Saray Kurulush LLC
- MK-Proekt LLC
- Asia Trade Company LLC
- Eurasia Stroy LLC
- Salybaev A.Dzh. PE
- AYU Kurulush LLC
- Construction Company Business House LLC
- ADS Story LLC
- Masafi-Stroy Group LLC
- Gold Construction LLC
- Tekhnik Trade LLC
- GidroTehStroy LLC
- AskArt Group LLC
- Standard Profi Group LLC
- Grad Project LLC
- Chetverka LLC
- Comfort Plus K LCC
- Elmir Garant Stroy LLC
- Beta Group LLC
- BAT LLC
- Kyrgyz Inter Story LLC
- Company Comfort Story LLC
- Temir-Kurulush LLC
- Bem-As LLC
- Gruzotrade LLC
- Imarat AKDB LLC
- Elnur-Ata LLC
- Enterstroy LLC
- KHAN STORY LLC
- Falcon Development Group of Central Asia LLC
- Minozon LLC
- Dorozhnik-T.A.F. LLC
- Limit LLC
- Task Force Innovations LLC
- StroySoft LLC
- Kantskaya PMK OJSC
- BiBuild LLC
- Delta-Lot LLC
- Arkhstroygroup LLC
- Bashat LLC
- Imperial Stroy LLC
- BuildForm LLC
- Orgtekhstroy OJSC
The Ministry of Construction noted that updated information on all firms included in the list is publicly available on the ministry’s official website.