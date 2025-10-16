14:44
USD 87.45
EUR 101.72
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan’s Construction Ministry blacklists 44 construction companies

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan has published an updated list of unscrupulous developers. A total of 44 construction companies have been blacklisted for violating licensing requirements and construction standards.

According to the Ministry’s Licensing and Certification Department, most firms were added to the list for serious violations during construction and installation works, failure to comply with license conditions, and ignoring orders from state authorities. In several cases, repeated violations of legislation were recorded.

Once added to the blacklist, companies are given 90 days to correct the identified violations. If they fail to comply within this period, the Ministry will initiate license revocation procedures through the courts.

Blacklisted companies

List of companies, construction licenses of which have been suspended or revoked by the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic:

  • IVEN KZ LLP
  • Saray Kurulush LLC
  • MK-Proekt LLC
  • Asia Trade Company LLC
  • Eurasia Stroy LLC
  • Salybaev A.Dzh. PE
  • AYU Kurulush LLC
  • Construction Company Business House LLC
  • ADS Story LLC
  • Masafi-Stroy Group LLC
  • Gold Construction LLC
  • Tekhnik Trade LLC
  • GidroTehStroy LLC
  • AskArt Group LLC
  • Standard Profi Group LLC
  • Grad Project LLC
  • Chetverka LLC
  • Comfort Plus K LCC
  • Elmir Garant Stroy LLC
  • Beta Group LLC
  • BAT LLC
  • Kyrgyz Inter Story LLC
  • Company Comfort Story LLC
  • Temir-Kurulush LLC
  • Bem-As LLC
  • Gruzotrade LLC
  • Imarat AKDB LLC
  • Elnur-Ata LLC
  • Enterstroy LLC
  • KHAN STORY LLC
  • Falcon Development Group of Central Asia LLC
  • Minozon LLC
  • Dorozhnik-T.A.F. LLC
  • Limit LLC
  • Task Force Innovations LLC
  • StroySoft LLC
  • Kantskaya PMK OJSC
  • BiBuild LLC
  • Delta-Lot LLC
  • Arkhstroygroup LLC
  • Bashat LLC
  • Imperial Stroy LLC
  • BuildForm LLC
  • Orgtekhstroy OJSC

The Ministry of Construction noted that updated information on all firms included in the list is publicly available on the ministry’s official website.
link: https://24.kg/english/347409/
views: 106
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s aviation expects EU blacklist decision in 2026
Kyrgyzstan expects removal from EU blacklist in May 2026
4,000 Kyrgyzstanis withdrawn from Russia's black list
Kyrgyzstan and EU again discuss withdrawal from EU aviation blacklist
Construction company voluntarily transfers apartments and offices to state
Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026
Kyrgyzstan ready for removal from EU aviation blacklist in 2025
State Construction Agency fines 3 companies in Bishkek for violations
Construction company accused of illegal privatization of land in Bishkek
More than 69,000 Kyrgyzstanis are on blacklist of Russian authorities
Popular
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka
16 October, Thursday
14:15
Kyrgyzstan’s Construction Ministry blacklists 44 construction companies Kyrgyzstan’s Construction Ministry blacklists 44 constr...
14:04
Kyrgyz officials warn of employment scams in the UK
12:54
Cabinet of Ministers imposes moratorium on licensing private driving schools
12:49
Kyrgyzstan's CEC to spend 700 million soms on parliamentary elections
12:38
Kyrgyzstan receives equipment for digital forensics, infrastructure protection