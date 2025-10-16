Kyrgyzstan’s Construction Ministry blacklists 44 construction companies

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan has published an updated list of unscrupulous developers. A total of 44 construction companies have been blacklisted for violating licensing requirements and construction standards.

According to the Ministry’s Licensing and Certification Department, most firms were added to the list for serious violations during construction and installation works, failure to comply with license conditions, and ignoring orders from state authorities. In several cases, repeated violations of legislation were recorded.

Once added to the blacklist, companies are given 90 days to correct the identified violations. If they fail to comply within this period, the Ministry will initiate license revocation procedures through the courts.

Blacklisted companies

List of companies, construction licenses of which have been suspended or revoked by the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic:

IVEN KZ LLP

Saray Kurulush LLC

MK-Proekt LLC

Asia Trade Company LLC

Eurasia Stroy LLC

Salybaev A.Dzh. PE

AYU Kurulush LLC

Construction Company Business House LLC

ADS Story LLC

Masafi-Stroy Group LLC

Gold Construction LLC

Tekhnik Trade LLC

GidroTehStroy LLC

AskArt Group LLC

Standard Profi Group LLC

Grad Project LLC

Chetverka LLC

Comfort Plus K LCC

Elmir Garant Stroy LLC

Beta Group LLC

BAT LLC

Kyrgyz Inter Story LLC

Company Comfort Story LLC

Temir-Kurulush LLC

Bem-As LLC

Gruzotrade LLC

Imarat AKDB LLC

Elnur-Ata LLC

Enterstroy LLC

KHAN STORY LLC

Falcon Development Group of Central Asia LLC

Minozon LLC

Dorozhnik-T.A.F. LLC

Limit LLC

Task Force Innovations LLC

StroySoft LLC

Kantskaya PMK OJSC

BiBuild LLC

Delta-Lot LLC

Arkhstroygroup LLC

Bashat LLC

Imperial Stroy LLC

BuildForm LLC

Orgtekhstroy OJSC

The Ministry of Construction noted that updated information on all firms included in the list is publicly available on the ministry’s official website.