Construction company director suspected of fraud in Chui region

A construction company director suspected of fraud in public procurement has been detained in Chui region. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to the press service, on December 15, 2022, I.A., director of the construction company, Vostok Energo Stroy LLC, signed a contract with Kyzyl-Oktyabr aiyl okmotu (rural administration) of Kemin district for the construction of drainage channels in the village of Udarnik. The contract amounted to 3,772,895 soms. However, the work remains unfinished, and the channels have not been commissioned.

«The Accounts Chamber found instances of inflated costs for the work performed by the contractor, as well as other violations. The total damage caused to the state amounted to 819,580 soms. A criminal case has been opened under the «Fraud» Article of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. I.A. was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing,» the statement says.