General Director of construction company detained on suspicion of fraud

Officers from the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek detained the General Director of the construction company Brand House, E.N., on suspicion of fraud. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

On June 25, 2025, police received a collective complaint from equity holders of a residential complex located at Kuiruchuk Street in Bishkek. The citizens claimed that from 2021 to 2024, the management of Khan-Stroy LLC, headed by E.N., raised funds for the construction of an apartment building without the necessary permits.

According to the complainants, the developers collected large sums but failed to fulfill their obligations, misusing the funds.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Fraud). The suspect has been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Law enforcement officials urge anyone affected by the developer’s actions to call 0553 21 20 23, 0555 96 61 12, or 102.